Welcome to EmPowered Kids Pediatric Therapy

At EmPowered Kids we are here to support and empower children and families on life’s journey! Our team specializes in evaluating and treating children ages birth to 21. At EmPowered Kids we focus on a team approach working alongside your family to ensure the best results are achieved!

We strive to provide collaborative and innovative outpatient Occupational, Physical, and Speech-Language Therapy services. We work to create a treatment plan unique to each child to best meet their needs. We welcome collaboration with other professionals and people joining you on your journey as we pride ourselves on making long lasting relationships with those around us! At EmPowered Kids we are committed to making a difference by empowering lives through passion, purpose, and play!